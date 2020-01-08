Man Who Almost Died In Australian Bushfire Asks For Beer After Waking Up From Coma

John Glatz showed his true Australian spirit when he for the first time woke up from his coma on Tuesday and asked for a beer. John suffered 60 per cent burns on his body while trying to defend his home from Cudlee Creek fire in Adelaide on December 21. The 73-year-old former racing club chairman was critically injured when a bushfire destroyed his rural property and forced him into a coma. But in better news, hospital authorities said that John Glatz's condition is now stable and he's awake and speaking.

Read: APY Leaders In Australia Propose Culling Feral Camels As Solution To Bush Fires

Great Australian spirit

The first thing after coming out of the coma that John asked for was a pint of beer. Fellow horse trainer John Hickmott said that his friend Glatz is in good spirits and had made great progress as the first thing he asked after waking up is a bottle of beer. After he woke up from his coma on Tuesday, the hospital staff asked him if he would like a drink of water to which he replied, "I'd rather have a beer." Hickmott said that when someone gets the number of burns that Glatz suffered, it's very hard for a person of his age to fight that off.

Read: Film, Sports Celebrities Extend Support For Communities Hit By Bushfires In Australia

Australia is facing a massive crisis as several parts of the country are ravaged by deadly bushfires affecting people and animals. The bushfire this season is seemingly unprecedented as it is being termed as the worst summer in the history of the nation. Australia has been under the crisis since September 2019 where over 480 million animals, including 8,000 koalas and 22 people have been killed. More than 1,600 homes have been affected by the tragedy. Australian PM Scott Morrison has pledged AUD 2 billion for relief package and the money would be put into a bushfire recovery fund that will be administered by National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

Read: Australia: Labour MP Calls For School Leavers To Do Compulsory Civil Service

Read: NASA Astronauts Capture Photo Of Australia Covered In Thick Smoke, See Pic