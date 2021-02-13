Margaret Atwood Shares Opinion On Zoom Call Cat-filter Incident, Triggers Meme Fest

The internet was recently flooded by memes and jokes after a lawyer from Texas accidentally turned on a cat filter and was unable to remove it during a hearing over Zoom call. The video of the incident was shared by Judge Roy Ferguson, who was one of the participants in the call. The video became a viral sensation and people started posting memes and jokes about it. The recent one to join the bandwagon is famous author Margaret Atwood.

I on the other hand am a cat. I just can’t get this human filter off. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) February 9, 2021

Canadian poet Margaret Atwood shared a tweet on February 10, which triggered a series of reactions on social media. "I on the other hand am a cat. I just can’t get this human filter off," Atwood wrote, referring to the cat filter incident and the aftereffect that followed. Netizens were quick to jump in with their own jokes and wordplay. The post has garnered more than 95,000 likes since being shared on Twitter two days ago. Some netizens agreed with Atwood as one individual wrote, "if you ever find out how I hope you will share it. I'm stuck with that human filter too, grrrr."

You’re exposing me 😂😂😂 — Chipeaux (@chipofaith_) February 10, 2021

Remove the filter by adding C to your surname. — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) February 10, 2021

"On the Internet, no one knows you're a cat."



... unless you turn the camera on. ^-^ pic.twitter.com/v3AeeWg7WJ — Jeff Grigg (@JeffGrigg1) February 10, 2021

Another Zoom call cat-filter mistake

On February 11, Congressman Tom Emmer got caught in a similar episode when he accidentally switched on a filter on Zoom and was unable to remove it from his profile. Emmer, who is a US Representative for Minnesota, accidentally turned on a filter that flipped his face upside-down. The incident occurred during an online meeting of the House financial services committee. During the call, a participant pointed out to Emmer that he is upside-down, to which the Republican politician replied, "I don’t know how to fix that".

I am not a cat. pic.twitter.com/d4lhQd0sJ4 — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 10, 2021

