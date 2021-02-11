Zoom Cat Filter For Zoom: Learn How To Get The Cat Filter For The Zoom App

Zoom is an online video conferencing app that allows 100 people to join a single video call. It not only helps users to connect to their loved ones but also allows officials to hold major conferences, meetings, classes and more. However, there is a new filter that has been making users go crazy and now they want to know how to use it. If you have been wondering about how to get the Cat Filter in Zoom app, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get the Cat Filter in Zoom app?

The Zoom Cat Filter became popular instantly due to ban awkward incident that occurred during a virtual legal proceeding in Texas. A video went viral where an advocate by mistake switched to a cat filter and could not figure out how to turn it off. Since the video went viral, many users want to know more about the Zoom Cat Filter, especially how to use it.

To get the Zoom Cat Filter, one must be aware of some important details -

At first, you need to download the free Snap Camera app for Windows or Mac.

Once done, provide all the necessary permissions such as using your camera and microphone or else it would not work.

Now, open the app, and you will be able to find a variety of "lenses" or filters, and whatever you choose will appear at the top of the app.

Then, go to the Search Lenses bar, and type in "Kitten" to get the Zoom Chat Filter or any other lens you want to try.

Search through the options, and choose the feline that speaks to you the most.

Choose from all kinds of different kitten filters on Snap Camera.

To connect your new filter to Zoom, open the Zoom app.

Now, Go to Settings > Video > Camera, and search for Snap Camera.

Then, all you need to do is select the option for Cat Filter and start or join a Zoom meeting.

