Zoom Cat Filter For Zoom: Learn How To Get The Cat Filter For The Zoom App

Zoom is an online video conferencing app that allows 100 people to join a single video call. It not only helps users to connect to their loved ones but also allows officials to hold major conferences, meetings, classes and more. However, there is a new filter that has been making users go crazy and now they want to know how to use it. If you have been wondering about how to get the Cat Filter in Zoom app, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The Zoom Cat Filter became popular instantly due to ban awkward incident that occurred during a virtual legal proceeding in Texas. A video went viral where an advocate by mistake switched to a cat filter and could not figure out how to turn it off. Since the video went viral, many users want to know more about the Zoom Cat Filter, especially how to use it.
