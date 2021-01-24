Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Some Have Paws; Watch This Cute Video As Cat Saves Toddler

An adorable footage of a cautious feline taking a preventive measure to deter a mishap as a child is indulged in playing with the balcony's grill has caught the attention of the internet. In a nearly 49 second footage that has now amassed close to 57k views, the brilliant four-pawed cat can be seen babysitting a toddler as it gleefully plays around near the home's balcony. As the child is engrossed in making hand gestures and playing all by himself, his dad is seen cropped from the video frame, presumable resting at a distance. The vigilant feline, however, is seen keeping an eye on the toddler as it approaches the grill.

In a smart move, the furry creature springs to its paws the minute the child clings to the grill not willing to let go. The domesticated cat, however, deters an accident ensuring the safety of the child. "Someone rightly said not all heroes wear capes," India Forest Officer Sudha Ramen captioned the video that she shared on her official Twitter handle. Internet was rendered speechless at the agility of the feline that was prompt in saving the kid from any potential doom as he was about to dangle from the balcony. Giving repeated blows on his hands with its paws, the cat moves the baby away from the spot until he maintains a safe distance from the balcony. The furry hero saves the kid from tumbling or hurting himself, as it watches over.

Someone rightly said not all heroes wear capes pic.twitter.com/RaIjQHuCA4 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) January 24, 2021

Very cute n safe !!!😍😃 — अतुल (Atul) (@atul_karma) January 24, 2021

Understanding.....👍🤘🤘 — Devendra Kumar patel (@Devendrakkr) January 24, 2021

Dog spirit in a cat..😁 — dpfab44 (@dpfab44) January 24, 2021

Some awesome cat you got — Hemant Kumar (@Vipera177) January 24, 2021

Wow.amazing. — Parvesh Tyagi (@ProudIndian121) January 24, 2021

astonishing — Paritosh Vyas (@paritosh2608) January 24, 2021

Real body guard — Govindarajan (@GovindaVijayan) January 24, 2021

😂 cute — Priya (@memorable_piya) January 24, 2021

Woman dangles grandson to save cat

"In the first 3-4 seconds the cat looks at the kid's dad with questioning eyes - Why are you not stopping him," a commenter said. "This child is literally enjoying Black Cat Security," another commented. "The cat's maternal instinct towards the child is amazing," the third said. In a similar incident, a woman risked her toddler's life in order to save her pet feline that sprang across the balcony grill. In the footage that emerged online, a woman dangled her seven-year-old grandson from the balcony of the fifth floor to save the domestic cat as it hung mid-air for the onlookers to watch. In a heroic act, the child captures the cat with the help of a rope all the while dangling from the balcony, then puts it inside the bag. His grandmother then pull the two up to safety.

