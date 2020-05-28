Mark Zuckerberg Gets Schooled For Criticising Twitter Over Fact-checking Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fuelled a fresh controversy by suggesting private companies to not be “arbiter of truth” after Twitter fact-checked US President Donald Trump’s tweet. Speaking to Fox News, Zuckerberg said that neither Facebook nor other “private” social media platform companies should be in the position of being the arbiter of truth.

Twitter flagged Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots which the US President has opposing tooth and nail for a long time saying it will be used to rig the elections. The US President accused Twitter, which has already banned political ads, of meddling in the presidential polls and said that the micro-blogging site is doing “everything” in power to censor the elections in advance.

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany informed that the US President will soon sign an executive order related to social media companies but didn’t give any further details. Facebook CEO said that the government’s warning to closely monitor and censor social media platforms was not the “right reflex”. Netizens slammed Zuckerberg, who has often argued against removing fake news from the platform, over his ‘arbiter of truth’ comment.

Aaron Sorkin writing Mark Zuckerberg as a power hungry, morally bankrupt sociopath in “The Social Network” is probably the best thing he ever did. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 28, 2020

Twitter is absolutely right to fact check Trump. Mark Zuckerberg is wrong not to embrace HIS responsibility to the truth. Also, quick reminder Trump surrogate Peter Thiel sits on Facebook's board. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) May 28, 2020

We should live in a democracy where it doesn’t matter what mark zuckerberg thinks — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) May 28, 2020

Twitter CEO takes a jibe at Zuckerberg

Contrary to Zuckerberg’s opinion, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that not only the company will continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally but will also admit to and own any mistakes Twitter makes. In a series of tweets, he indirectly took a jibe at Zuckerberg saying the action does not make the company the “arbiter of truth” since the intention is to "connect the dots of conflicting statements" and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves.

