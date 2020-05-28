Trump To Sign Executive Order About Social Media Platforms After Twitter Flags His Tweets

United States President Donald Trump is soon going to sign an executive order regarding social media companies, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force One who were travelling with the US President to Washington from Florida. The move comes a day after Twitter Inc flagged some of Trump's tweets, prompting readers to fact-check the US President’s claims.

According to reports, a Twitter spokesperson while clarifying on the fact check warning flags said that Trump's tweet contained potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots. The Twitter spokesperson added that the decision is in line with company policies shared earlier this month.

On the other hand, Trump has accused Twitter of meddling with the US Presidential elections and said that he will 'not allow' the 'stifling of free speech'.

On Tuesday, Twitter flagged Donald Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots which is a topic of contention with the US presidential elections just a few months away. Twitter said the move will prevent the spread of misinformation.

In another update earlier in May, Twitter had announced, "During active conversations about disputed issues, it can be helpful to see the additional context from trusted sources. Earlier this year, we introduced a new label for Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media."

"Depending on the propensity for harm and type of misleading information, warnings may also be applied to a Tweet. These warnings will inform people that the information in the Tweet conflicts with public health experts’ guidance before they view it," the statement further read.