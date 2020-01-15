Tarragona: Massive Explosion At Chemical Plant In Spain

According to media reports, a violent explosion occurred in a chemical plant near the Spanish city of Tarragona on Tuesday. No further details are known yet, but the people in the region have been asked not to leave their homes and to keep the windows closed.

Emergency services have called the explosion a 'chemical accident'. As per reports, the people who live in close proximity to the plant were evacuated and there's a large presence of firefighters and other emergency services present.

International reports claim that there have been 4 injuries due to the explosion.

