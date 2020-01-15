The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Tarragona: Massive Explosion At Chemical Plant In Spain

Rest of the World News

According to media reports, a violent explosion occurred in a chemical plant near the Spanish city of Tarragona on Tuesday. No further details are known yet

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tarragona

According to media reports, a violent explosion occurred in a chemical plant near the Spanish city of Tarragona on Tuesday. No further details are known yet, but the people in the region have been asked not to leave their homes and to keep the windows closed.

Emergency services have called the explosion a 'chemical accident'. As per reports, the people who live in close proximity to the plant were evacuated and there's a large presence of firefighters and other emergency services present.

International reports claim that there have been 4 injuries due to the explosion. 

READ | Three Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Reports

READ | PM Modi Extends Greetings On Uttarayan

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
PRASHANT BHUSHAN ECHOES CONG CHARGE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
WATCH: FREE KASHMIR GRAFFITI MAKING
JANHVI KAPOOR'S IDEA OF 'SPA DAY'