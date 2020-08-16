Mauritania Supports Deal Between UAE And Israel To Improve Relations

Mauritania, which is part of the Arab League, on August 16 supported the United Arab Emirates' decision to sign an agreement with Israel to agree to normalise relations. According to the UAE's state-run news agency, Mauritania foreign ministry said that it trusts the "wisdom and good judgement' of the UAE leadership to sign a pact with Israel adding that Abu Dhabi enjoys absolute sovereignty and complete independence to take any such decision that concerns its relations and its national interests. Mauritania itself enjoyed good relations with Israel until it broke ties with the Jewish country following the Gaza war in 2009.

Read: Days After Deal With UAE, Anti-Netanyahu Protests Resume

Mauritania, a Muslim country, has supported UAE's decision to enter a US-brokered pact with Israel amid growing criticism from other major powers in the region, including Iran and Turkey. UAE became the third Arab world country to normalise relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. According to reports, Israel as part of the agreement has agreed to suspend its plans of annexing Palestinian territory. Turkey and Iran condemned UAE's decision, calling it a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. UAE responded by calling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comment as 'double standards', saying that Ankara itself enjoys a $2 billion bilateral trade with Tel Aviv part from the half a million Israeli tourists that visit Turkey.

Read: Hardliners In Tehran Protest UAE's Deal With Israel

UAE-Israel deal

On August 13, Israel and the United Arab Emirates along with the US released a joint statement that US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed agreed to the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel. Hamas, the de facto governing authority of the Gaza Strip, immediately denounced the agreement raising concerns about the Palestinian cause.

Read: Iran Threatens 'dangerous Future' For UAE After Israel Deal

Read: UAE Minister Dismisses Erdogan's Criticism Over Pact With Israel