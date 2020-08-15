UAE Minister Dismisses Erdogan's Criticism Over Pact With Israel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 15 dismissed criticism of the US-brokered agreement with Israel saying that it is not a pact to counter Iran in any way, it is about developing ties between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, told the press that the pact between UAE and Israel is not meant to create a grouping against Iran and also dismissed Turkey's citicism of betraying the Palestinian cause as 'double standard'. Turkey threatened to suspend ties with UAE following the agreement with Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan saying the country could withdraw its ambassador from Abu Dhabi.

Gargash, while dismissing Erdogan's statement as 'double standard' highlighted Ankara's $2 billion worth of bilateral trade with Tel Aviv, adding that over half a million tourists from Israel visit Turkey every year and the country also has its embassy in the Jewish nation. As per reports, Israel has agreed to suspend the plans of annexation of Palestinian territories under the agreement, with international community calling it a 'positive step'.

The pact

On August 13, Israel and the United Arab Emirates along with the US released a joint statement that US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed agreed to the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel. While most nations welcomed the normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel, Iran, Turkey, Hamas, the de facto governing authority of the Gaza Strip, denounced the agreement raising concerns about the Palestinian cause.

