'Symbol Of A Great Friendship': Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth On Key India-backed Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference on Thursday, jointly inaugurated the Supreme Court building of Mauritius with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, after India assisted in the construction of the key project.

On the occasion, PM Jugnauth said the project demonstrates the strong ties between Mauritius and India and is the symbol of a great friendship. "India has always supported us in various projects and I wish this relationship long life," he said in a tweet.

It’s a great day for both of our countries. This project demonstrates the strong ties between Mauritius and India. This project is the symbol of a great friendship. India has always supported us in various projects and I wish this relationship long life. @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Pravind Jugnauth (@PKJugnauth) July 30, 2020

This morning, I had the privilege of inaugurating the new Supreme Court by videoconference with my counterpart @narendramodi. I sincerely thank you, Prime Minister, and India for participating in this project. @PMOIndia — Pravind Jugnauth (@PKJugnauth) July 30, 2020

READ | PM Modi & Counterpart Inaugurate India-aided Mauritius SC Building; Send Message For China

PM Modi also expressed happiness over India's assistance in the construction of other key projects in Mauritius and being a partner in the developmental projects of the island nation.

"Only a few months back, we had jointly inaugurated the landmark metro project and a new state-of-the-art hospital. I am happy to know that both these projects are proving useful for the people of Mauritius," PM Modi said.

Speaking about India's bid to work together with other nations as against the imperial rulers of the past who exploited nations in the name of developmental partnerships, PM Modi said, "History has taught us that in the name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships. It gave rise to colonial and imperial rule. It gave rise to global power blocks. India is making development partnerships that are marked by respect, diversity, care for the future and Sustainable development."

The message is also pertinent given China's expansionism, over which it has been accused of debt-trapping entire nations via the use of development aid and projects.

READ | PM Modi Holds Meeting With Top Bankers; Asks Them To Ensure Stable Credit Growth

New Supreme Court building

The new Supreme Court building has been constructed with Indian grant assistance and is first India assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis after COVID-19. The building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the ‘Special Economic Package’ of USD 353 million extended by the Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. The project has been completed within schedule and below expected costs. The building is spread over an area of more than 4700 sqm with over 10 floors and a built-up area of around 25,000 sqm. The building flaunts a modern design and green features with a focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency.

In October 2019, Prime Minister Modi and the PM of Mauritius had jointly inaugurated the Phase-I of the Metro Express Project and the new ENT Hospital project in Mauritius, also built under the special economic package. Under Phase-I of Metro Express project, construction of 12 km of metro-line was completed in September last year, while work on its Phase -2 envisaging 14 km of metro-line is ongoing. Through the ENT Hospital project, India assisted in construction of a 100 bed state of the art ENT hospital in Mauritius.

READ | Modi Government Storms 'trust Survey' As India Leaves U.S, Japan, Canada Far Behind

READ | PM Modi, Jugnauth To Jointly Inaugurate Mauritius Supreme Court Building