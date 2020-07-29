PM Modi, Jugnauth To Jointly Inaugurate Mauritius Supreme Court Building

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate Mauritius' new Supreme Court building which has been built with the help of India. According to the reports, the inauguration session is scheduled to take place on July 30 via video-conferencing which will be attended by senior members of the Mauritian judiciary and other dignitaries from both the countries.

Prime Minister, @narendramodi and Prime Minister of Mauritius, @PKJugnauth to jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court Building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30, 2020: https://t.co/zUu5R2R0ap@HCI_PortLouis — MIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@MIB_India) July 28, 2020

India-assisted infrastructure project

The Ministry of External Affairs reportedly said that the building has been constructed with the help of Indian "grant assistance" and will be the first India-assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis. As per reports, the Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the 'Special Economic Package' of $353 million granted by India to Mauritius in 2016. The MEA reportedly said that the project has been completed within the stipulated date and below the expected costs. According to the reports, the building spans over an area of more than 4700 square meters with over 10 floors and a built-up area of around 25,000 square metres.

The new building will comprise of all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius into a single building, improving its efficiency. The building has modern design green features with a focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency, as per reports. The new Supreme Court building will be a crucial landmark in the city centre highlighting strong bilateral relations between the two countries, the MIB said.

