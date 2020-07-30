PM Modi & Counterpart Inaugurate India-aided Mauritius SC Building; Send Message For China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference on Thursday, jointly inaugurated the Supreme Court building of Mauritius with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, after India has assisted in the construction of the key project.

"The new Supreme Court building at Port Louis is a symbol of our cooperation and shared values, India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as an important pillar of our democratic systems. This impressive new building with modern design and construction is a mark of this respect. I am happy that this project has been completed on schedule and within the estimated cost," said PM Modi.

READ | Kejriwal Reduces Price Of Diesel By Massive Rs 8.36 In Delhi; VAT Down From 30% To 16.75%

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's U-turn: From Asking For CBI Probe To Plea In SC To Move Case To Mumbai

Inaugurating the Supreme Court Building of Mauritius with PM @PKJugnauth. https://t.co/YhxXSsmoOg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2020

Today we celebrate yet another landmark in the special friendship between India and Mauritius.



The new Supreme Court Building in Port Louis is a symbol of our cooperation and our shared values: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 30, 2020

PM Modi also expressed happiness over India's assistance in the construction of other key projects in Mauritius and being a partner in the developmental projects of the island nation.

"Only a few months back, we had jointly inaugurated the landmark metro project and a new state-of-the-art hospital. I am happy to know that both these projects are proving useful for the people of Mauritius," PM Modi said.

Speaking about India's bid to work together with other nations as against the imperial rulers of the past who exploited nations in the name of developmental partnerships, PM Modi said, "History has taught us that in the name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships. It gave rise to colonial and imperial rule. It gave rise to global power blocks. India is making development partnerships that are marked by respect, diversity, care for the future and Sustainable development."

The message is also pertinent given China's expansionism, over which it has been accused of debt-trapping entire nations via the use of development aid and projects.

For India, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting our partners.



This sharing of development lessons is our only motivation.



That is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 30, 2020

The Mauritian Prime Minister also expressed thanked PM Modi and expressed his solidarity in India's battle against COVID-19.

"I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government & people of India in these trying times," Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth said.

READ | Irrfan Khan's Clip From 'Life Of Pi' In The Academy's Video Of 'hope' Makes Fans Emotional

READ | American Citizen Shot Dead In Peshawar Court; US Slams Pakistan and Orders Imran To Act