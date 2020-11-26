India To Prioritise Neighbours Like Nepal To Give COVID Vaccine: Foreign Secy Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is on a two-day visit to Nepal's capital Kathmandu, called on Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary of Nepal and gifted 2000 vials of Remdesevir injections to Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, as a part of the ongoing support to Nepal in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from gifting Remdesevir, Foreign Secretary Shringla also made a major announcement over India's COVID-19 vaccine distribution worldwide. Reiterating 'strong ties' between Kathmandu and Delhi, Shringla announced that India would first prioritise giving the COVID vaccine to its 'closest neighbours' like Nepal.

"As Nepal's close friend, we have been happy to provide COVID related assistance to Nepal. This includes essential medicines, ventilators, test kits and PPE material. We have also assisted Nepalese citizens to return home from other countries. Our gift today of 2000 vials of Remdesivir injection is part of our ongoing support to Nepal," Shringla said.

Shringla asserted that the first priority for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine would be for India's closest neighbours, like Nepal.

"We will make this vaccine accessible and affordable, and it goes without saying that the first priority will be for our closest neighbours, our friends, like Nepal," Shringla said while addressing media in Kathmandu.

"I had the opportunity to discuss this with the Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary and we will put our health ministries, our regulators in touch with each other to ensure that when this vaccine enters the market that Nepal will also have the fullest benefit of this vaccine," said Shringla while reiterating the fact that India is the largest vaccine producer in the world.

While mentioning that COVID-19 led to greater cooperation at the financial, regional and international level, he also praised PM Modi's initiative to bring the leaders together to work out arrangements for regional cooperation. Shringla also thanked Nepal for the generous contribution to the emergency response fund started by PM Modi.

Shringla's visit also holds prominence as it comes after the two countries experienced a strain in their long-standing relations over the border dispute that took place in 2020. However, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs stated: "both sides shared their perspectives on boundary matters and discussed ways to take it forward under the appropriate bilateral mechanisms."

India-Nepal border issue

India and Nepal share a 1,800km (1,118-mile) open border. The Lipulekh Pass is claimed by Nepal based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli it entered with the British colonial rulers to define its western border with India. Kathmandu also claims the highly strategic areas of Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, although Indian troops have been deployed there since New Delhi fought a war with China in 1962. While Nepal claims Kalapani as part of their Dharchula district, India says it is a part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

Tensions escalated when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road link connecting Kailash Mansarovar that passes through the territory that Nepal claims. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had then said the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district "lies completely within the territory of India".

