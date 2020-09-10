Traveler Meigo Mark Walks 20,000 Km In 22 Countries; Covered Longest Distance In India

An Estonian man during his journey by foot across 22 countries walked over 3,600 kilometres in India alone, which took him seven months to complete. The man named Meigo Mark started his journey in 2014 from Estonia and walked through 22 countries across two continents for four years and five months. Meigo, who shared his story on Reddit said that he walked 20,000 kilometres by foot to end his trip in Sumatra Island, Indonesia and the longest distance he walked was in India.

Used 24 pairs of shoes

During his draining journey by foot, Meigo used 24 pairs of different shoes, slept and lived shortly in over 220 local homes, and met over 2,200 "kind" people on the road, who stopped him to ask many questions and also gave him free food, drinks, gifts, and even money. Meigo said that the longest he lived with one family was for three months in Nepal during the earthquake, where he helped them build a new house.

Meigo said that on average he walked 25-35 kilometers as he was going very slowly and did not want to break any record. Meigo said that for many days he walked and camped in the snowy mountains of Turkey with even -17 degrees Celcius temperature and also passed some desert areas in Iran and in India where the temperature rose every day to +40 to + 42 degrees Celcius.

Meigo said that he got attacked and bitten by dogs twice during his walk across the world, once in India and once in Thailand. Meigo said that he was invited to visit over 45 schools and universities in different countries to share his travel experience. During his long journey, Meigo met a girl named Sâm from Vietnam, who is a marathon runner. They walked for days together and in October 2018 they got married and now have a baby girl together, who was born last year.

