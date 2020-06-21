Can You Go Out During Solar Eclipse? All About Myths Around Travelling

Another instance of an annual solar eclipse is reported to occur on June 21, 2020. The solar eclipse has been previously observed in India last year around the same date, when the sun, the moon, and the earth align in a straight line. Not only India but other parts of the world like Africa, China, Pakistan will be able to see the annular solar eclipse. There will be a distinctive ring around the moon, which leads to us seeing a ring of fire around the moon's outline. The observance of a solar eclipse will also be dependent on the weather situation of the area that people are in. For example, areas under heavy clouds will not be able to watch the eclipse. Several myths surround around travelling or going out during the eclipse. Read on to understand what’s true and what’s not:

Also Read | June Eclipse Season 2020: Earth To Witness Annular Solar Eclipse & Another Lunar Eclipse

Can we go out during solar eclipse?

During the Solar Eclipse June 2020, people with vulnerable conditions are advised to stay indoors, as per reports. This includes pregnant women, people with pre-existing eye conditions, or anyone with weak physical conditions. People who are to stay indoors can watch television coverage of the eclipse. People without any medical conditions can watch the eclipse by taking precautionary measures, like parking the car at bay and watching the eclipse away from the car. Wearing eclipse glasses while watching the event is also suggested.

Also Read | Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020: Date, Timings, Effects, And Where To Watch

Is it safe to go out during solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse affecting the human body is scientifically proven. Some common effects known during modern-day and age are:

Dizziness or feeling fatigue is common with the solar eclipse. In rare cases, it also affects the decision making power of humans, so for safety reasons, one can stay indoors until after the eclipse.

There will be times when you might face digestion problems. People with existing digestive conditions must not travel outside.

It is likely that people can have psychological symptoms like agitation or unusual dreams, as per reports.

During a solar eclipse, it is suggested to drive with lights on even during the day to avoid unforeseeable accidents.

Also Read | COVID-19: Chennai-based Scientist Believes Solar Eclipse Is Linked To Pandemic

Precautions for Solar Eclipse June 2020

Solar eclipses are harmful if not taken any necessary precautions-

To avoiding harming eye-sight, do not look at the solar eclipse directly without protective measures.

One must not look at the sun through dark tinted glasses or any homemade glasses as it might cause vision loss.

One must avoid the consumption of heavy meals during this period as it is believed that solar eclipse affects digestive processes.

Pregnant women must take special care and try to remain indoors during this period.

It is believed that an eclipse is an ideal period to participate in meditative practices. Several reports suggest that the cosmic play during the solar eclipse is a good time to indulge in focus driven activities. According to reports, the sun, the moon and the earth are perfectly aligned during this time, which calls for balance and focus.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2020 To Take Place On June 21 And Will Be Visible From Parts Of North India