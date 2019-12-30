Mexico: 11 Killed, 7 Injured In Tollway Accident In State Of Chiapas

At least 11 people died and seven got injured in an accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas when a van crashed into Sedan on December 29. According to the local Prosecutor's Office, the fatal incident occurred Ocozocoautla-Arriaga road when a Volkswagen Jetta crashed into a Nissan Urvan van. The injured people were transferred to the hospital of Cintalapa, Arriaga, Tapachula and Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

"A traffic accident on the Ocozocoautla-Arriaga tollway on Sunday has left 11 people killed and seven others injured," said the prosecutor's office of Chiapas.

A special group of the State Prosecutor's Office made up of police and experts arrived at the scene to initiate the investigation proceedings. The State Attorney General's Office has initiated the investigation with the help of Istmo Costa District Prosecutor's Office. The ministerial authority has ordered the transfer of the bodies to the Forensic Medical Service of Cintalapa. The objective of the investigation is to find the reason and define accountability of the accident.

“The aid protocol was immediately activated by the State Government and the State Prosecutor's Office, so rescue groups arrived at the scene, such as elements of the Red Cross, Civil Protection, State Police, Federal Police, Mexican Army and National Guard,” said the prosecutor's office.

Details of deceased and injured

The people who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Héctor Alonso Sarmiento Alegría (23), Floriberto Sánchez Reyes (56) Yemedi Sánchez Oceja (12), Alan Josué Sánchez Ángeles (17), Leticia García Ramírez (57), Miriam Sánchez Reyes and Eli Gamboa Sánchez (57), Jared Alejandro Sánchez Ángeles (12), and Emilene Oceja Aquino. Two of the deceased are yet to be identified by the authorities.

While the injured people have been identified as Yosmar Sánchez Ojeda (admitted in Tapachula Health City), Ángela Delisa Gamboa López (admitted in Jesús Gilberto Gómez Maza Tuxtla Gutiérrez Hospital), Emilio Gamboa Hernández, 57 (admitted in Huixtla Hospital), Ada Judith Gamboa Sánchez, 22 (admitted in Huixtla Hospital), Kenya Berenice López Arrevillaga (admitted in Arriaga Hospital), Yaet Sánchez Oceja, 13, and Didier Sánchez García, 42 (admitted in Ciudad Salud de Tapachula).

(With ANI inputs)