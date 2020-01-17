Mexico City Says Subway Escalators Broke Down After Corrosion Due To Urine

Metro officials have reportedly blamed ‘peeing’ as the reason for the degraded condition of the Mexico City Subways. The City subway systems have reportedly been corroded that has caused the damage to the escalators at subway stops. The authorities have blamed the passengers urinating at the subway that has penetrated and corroded the drive wheels and mechanisms of the escalators that carries the commuters atop from the underground stations.

In a list published on Tuesday, the Metro system listed 'corrosion due to urine' as one of the top five causes of escalator breakdowns. Fermín Ramírez, the system’s assistant manager for rails and facilities, told media that the riders are responsible for urinating on escalators at off-peak hours and at stations that are mostly desolated and less used.

He reportedly said that when the escalators are disembodied for maintenance, there’s an immense amount of urine to deal with. That causes the service to halt and many escalators to go out of service. The city officials have targeted the citizens’ civic sense as a leading cause of this problem highlighting the issue of public urination at the subway stations. The authorities are reportedly considering the repair and many projects are in the pipeline, however, that did not flinch the authorities from holding the commuters responsible for the damage.

However, according to reports, the public has taken to social media and have complained that most subway stations lack public washroom facilities. The Mexicans have reportedly brought it in notice of the officials that there are, in fact, no pay toilets. They hinted at another loophole the city might be dealing with day-to-day.

Making the substations more serviceable.

The authorities have officially declared to replace 467 escalators, out of which 22 escalators are reported completely dysfunctional due to rough use and public urination. The government reportedly has plans to install 55 escalators within the two years to make the substations more serviceable.

Mexico City has approximately 1.6 billion rides per year, and the Mexico City subway is estimated to be the eighth largest and busiest station in the world. According to reports, the commute at these stations is cheap, a ticket costing 25-cent for a single ride to any destination on the 140-mile (226-kilometer) system.

