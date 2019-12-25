The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Best Of 2019: Here Are Top 10 Rare Zoo Births Across The World

Rest of the World News

As 2019 approaches its end, take a look at the most unique animal that took birth across the year in several zoos and sanctuaries around the world

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Best of 2019

As year-end approaches, take a look at the most unique animal that took birth across the year in several zoos and sanctuaries. Every similar facility for wildlife records these births over the year. Strategies of the wildlife experts to shelter these animals largely depends on the population of these animals. Most births are recorded in 6 months cycle in accordance with the inbuilt reproduction mechanism state experts to the media. Breeding locations are often chosen for very specific requirements of shelter and proximity to food. The breeding season is a particular time window that has evolved for each species to suit species anatomical, mating-ritual, or climatic and other ecological factors. Many species migrate considerable distances to reach the requisite breeding locations, add the experts.

Read: Orphaned Wombat Adopted By Wildlife Presenter Meets Santa Claus

Top 10 unique zoo births in 2019

As far as the top 10 unique zoo birth goes, on January 17, a young Koala was spotted on its mother's back at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany. In the same month on January 24, a baby pudu took birth inside his enclosure at the zoo in Los Angeles, California, US. A month later on February 5, two white lion cubs took birth in their enclosure at the zoo in Hodonín, Czech Republic. Just after a gap of three months, a flamingo took birth on May 1 at the zoo in Rome. Two days after on May 3, a baby giant anteater was spotted riding piggyback on its mother at the Bursa Zoo in Turkey. On May 30, newborn ring-tailed lemurs were spotted playing on their mother's back at the zoo in Rome. On the same day, newborn cotton-top tamarin was seen at Bioparco di Roma in Rome, Italy. A day after on May 31, four young meerkats were seen warming themselves up under a heat lamp at the Zoological Gardens Karlsruhe in Germany. A month later on June 5, a two-month-old black-tailed prairie dog cub was seen walking next to an adult at the Tiergarten Schönbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria. After one day on June 6, a sea lion mother named Abebe and her one-week-old cub was seen resting in their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic. Take a look at the baby versions of these animals.

Read: 10 Wildlife Videos Of 2019: From Cow Obeying Traffic Rules To Elephant Funeral

Young Koala

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by koala zone 🐨 (@koala.zone) on

Baby Pudu

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lil Hobbs (@lil.hobbs) on

White lion cubs

Baby flamingo 

Baby giant anteater 

Newborn ring-tailed lemurs 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apes Like Us (GLOBIO) (@apeslikeus) on

Newborn cotton-top tamarin

Young meerkats 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taipei Zoo 臺北市立動物園 (@lovetaipeizoo) on

Prairie dog cub 

Sealion Cub

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ocean | Animals | Underwater (@perfect.oceans) on

Read: Popular Wildlife Sanctuaries Around The World That Are Worth A Visit

Read: Majestic Wildlife Sanctuaries In India To Visit At Least Once In Life
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
WB GUV AND MAMATA BANERJEE TUSSLE