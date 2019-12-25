Best Of 2019: Here Are Top 10 Rare Zoo Births Across The World

As year-end approaches, take a look at the most unique animal that took birth across the year in several zoos and sanctuaries. Every similar facility for wildlife records these births over the year. Strategies of the wildlife experts to shelter these animals largely depends on the population of these animals. Most births are recorded in 6 months cycle in accordance with the inbuilt reproduction mechanism state experts to the media. Breeding locations are often chosen for very specific requirements of shelter and proximity to food. The breeding season is a particular time window that has evolved for each species to suit species anatomical, mating-ritual, or climatic and other ecological factors. Many species migrate considerable distances to reach the requisite breeding locations, add the experts.

Top 10 unique zoo births in 2019

As far as the top 10 unique zoo birth goes, on January 17, a young Koala was spotted on its mother's back at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany. In the same month on January 24, a baby pudu took birth inside his enclosure at the zoo in Los Angeles, California, US. A month later on February 5, two white lion cubs took birth in their enclosure at the zoo in Hodonín, Czech Republic. Just after a gap of three months, a flamingo took birth on May 1 at the zoo in Rome. Two days after on May 3, a baby giant anteater was spotted riding piggyback on its mother at the Bursa Zoo in Turkey. On May 30, newborn ring-tailed lemurs were spotted playing on their mother's back at the zoo in Rome. On the same day, newborn cotton-top tamarin was seen at Bioparco di Roma in Rome, Italy. A day after on May 31, four young meerkats were seen warming themselves up under a heat lamp at the Zoological Gardens Karlsruhe in Germany. A month later on June 5, a two-month-old black-tailed prairie dog cub was seen walking next to an adult at the Tiergarten Schönbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria. After one day on June 6, a sea lion mother named Abebe and her one-week-old cub was seen resting in their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic. Take a look at the baby versions of these animals.

Young Koala

Baby Pudu

White lion cubs

2 white lion cubs were born in a conservation refuge in France. Their names are Simba and Nala.



White lions are extremely rare because:

🦁 Their coat is a recessive trait

🦁 Western hunters almost wiped them out in the 1970s pic.twitter.com/7oBjgGSCWF — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 14, 2019

Baby flamingo

Actually, flamingos are not pink. They are born with grey feathers, which gradually turn pink in the wild because of a natural pink dye called canthaxanthin that they obtain from their diet of brine shrimp and blue-green algae. This is a baby flamingo https://t.co/rBiF7pK0qY pic.twitter.com/DCAgGj0lgk — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 22, 2019

Baby giant anteater

Baby anteater getting comfy 😍



📹Claudio Rodrigues da Silva pic.twitter.com/X4rqrk3v7b — Dr. Wildlife 🎄💚 (@DrWildlife) December 24, 2018

Newborn ring-tailed lemurs

Newborn cotton-top tamarin

Young meerkats

Prairie dog cub

Mom & Cub💚 Prairie Dog emerge from their burrows in daylight to forage and feed on grasses, roots, and seeds. pic.twitter.com/gHmTCuuls1 — coollama (@thecoollama) March 17, 2016

Sealion Cub

