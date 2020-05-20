Mexico City Witnesses Hailstones Shaped Like Coronavirus, Citizens Say 'sign Of God'

In a bizarre incident, hailstones of coronavirus shape have left the citizens of Mexico city in utter shock. As per the reports, the hailstorm occurred in municipal Montemorelos in the state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The images shared on social media platforms show huge hailstones shaped with icy spikes which looks very similar to coronavirus.

Hailstone in Saudi Arabia in the shape of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/6z1G9w57K7 — Amira (@A_l_i_n_a__) May 13, 2020

'Act of God'

According to the reports, the locals interpreted the event as an 'Act of God'. Interestingly, someone has shared images of "coronavirus-shaped" hailstones and then such images started pouring in from across the world on social media. The meteorology experts reportedly said that it was a common sight in hailstorms. They reportedly said that the spikey shape of the hailstone is caused by the swirling ice smashing into other bits of swirling ice. According to the reports, it kept people indoors as Mexico witnesses rising cases of coronavirus. Mexico has a total of 54,346 cases of COVID-19 with the last 24 hours seeing its largest spike with 2713 cases in a single day.

Japan 'revives' mythical monster

Meanwhile, a new character also known as mythical mermaid monster has unlikely become popular in Japan which people believe could end the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, it is named as Amabie- a beak-nosed, long-locked mythical mermaid monster said to repel plagues. In recent weeks, the mash-up monster has become the unlikely mascot of hopes and started trending on Twitter.

Such superstitious beliefs are now influencing Japanese folks to find a solution to the ongoing global health crisis. As people in the country hope for the end of COVID-19, a mythical mermaid monster from Japanese folklore has made a resurgence in popular culture. As per reports, Amabie is a 19th-century Japanese spirit who is said to ward off plagues. The spirit is believed to be longhaired and has a birdlike appearance.

