Mexico: Power outrage leaves over 10 million people without electricity

Thousands of households in Mexico had to live without electricity for two hours on December 28 after a power outage disrupted the country’s electricity network. In an online statement, National Electricity Utility (CFE) stated that over 10.3 million people were affected by Monday’s power cut. The national power company added that at 2:52 p.m. the restoration of affected users began and is subject to the instructions of the National Energy Control Commission (Cenace), which must guarantee the security of the National Electric System.

Imbalance between charging and power generation

Cenace reported that the reason for the blackout that is affecting several states in the country is that at 2:28 p.m. (Central Time) there was an imbalance in the National Interconnected System, between charging and power generation, causing a loss of approximately 7,500 MW. The National Interconnected System (SIN) is the main electrical system of Mexico and geographically covers cities of Puerto Peñasco, Sonora to Cozumel, Quintana Roo.

Just weeks ago, Mumbai came to a standstill after a grid failure caused a major power outage across the metropolis, Tata Power released later a statement explaining the reasons for the power outage and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the customers.

The statement added that the company swiftly began restoration work to bring back supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay gas and coal units as soon as the MSETCL transmission lines were connected. Further reasoning out the power outage, the company stated that Mumbai’s islanding system that saves the city from major power outages was separated and it could not hold an additional 900MW load.

