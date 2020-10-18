Last Updated:

Stars From Bollywood Hail Efforts To Restore Lines Post Mumbai Power Cut As Video Surfaces

Bollywood stars hailed efforts to restore the lines post Mumbai power cut on Monday. A video of technicians performing operations mid-air made headlines.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Bollywood stars hail efforts to restore lines post Mumbai power cut as video surfaces

In an unprecedented turn of events, Mumbai plunged into darkness recently with a power cut for over four-five hours across the city. While power was restored in most parts, work towards the damage that had been caused due to power grid failure was still underway. Recently, a video of engineers and electricity company staff taking efforts surfaced on Twitter, that impressed netizens and celebrities. 

READ: MERC To Conduct Hearing On Mumbai Power Outage Next Week

Bollywood stars impressed by workers’ efforts

While the power cut had occurred on Monday, workers of the MSEB had been working tirelessly for four days. A representative of the Maharashtra government informed that one of the reasons for the power cut had been the breakdown of a channel in Khandala Ghat in Maharashtra.   

The tweet shared that 100 engineers & staff were working for the restoration of electricity in the Kalwa-Talegaon channel of Mahatrans. The workers were seen carrying out the restoration functions hanging mid-air on a cable. Numerous workers were seen pulling the cables near the electricity tower.

READ: Mumbai Power Cut Makes Anupam Kher & Nimrat Kaur React; Stars Surprised That 'Batti Gul'

Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sanjay Gupta were among those who reacted, conveying their gratitude and calling them ’real heroes.’

Anand Mahindra was also awed by the video.

Netizens also highlighted how it was easy to complain sitting at home, when they did not realise the effort being put by the technicians.  

On Monday, Netizens had expressed their displeasure and even celebrities had also reacted, some even taking political digs when an unexpected outage had taken place across Mumbai. Local train services, work from home and other services were heavily affected.   

Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut had stated that the outage was caused due to grid failure at one of the power supply circuits in Kalwa-Padgha near Thane.  

READ: Mumbai Power Cut Sparks Memes; 'WFH, Online Classes & Netflix' Hit, Say Twitterati

READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Armaan Malik, Ali Fazal Say 'keep Calm' As Mumbai Faces Power Cut

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND