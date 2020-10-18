Stars From Bollywood Hail Efforts To Restore Lines Post Mumbai Power Cut As Video Surfaces

In an unprecedented turn of events, Mumbai plunged into darkness recently with a power cut for over four-five hours across the city. While power was restored in most parts, work towards the damage that had been caused due to power grid failure was still underway. Recently, a video of engineers and electricity company staff taking efforts surfaced on Twitter, that impressed netizens and celebrities.

Bollywood stars impressed by workers’ efforts

While the power cut had occurred on Monday, workers of the MSEB had been working tirelessly for four days. A representative of the Maharashtra government informed that one of the reasons for the power cut had been the breakdown of a channel in Khandala Ghat in Maharashtra.

The tweet shared that 100 engineers & staff were working for the restoration of electricity in the Kalwa-Talegaon channel of Mahatrans. The workers were seen carrying out the restoration functions hanging mid-air on a cable. Numerous workers were seen pulling the cables near the electricity tower.

#Mumbai's power was cut off on Monday. The main reason for this was the channel in Khandala Ghat. There was a big breakdown and the channel was broken. MSEB employees have been working tirelessly for four days in a row...HATS..OFF.. pic.twitter.com/WfUwNWPkhI — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

As many as 100 engineers & staff were working day & night to restore the Kalwa-Talegaon (Powergrid) channel of Mahatrans. Despite the fog & continuous rain, the workers risked their lives to finally restore power supply. pic.twitter.com/pFVvA0UfPS — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

More videos of Mahatrans.. pic.twitter.com/lbLdEUvOae — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

Hard work is still going on to restore light for us... pic.twitter.com/Osi3vibBMB — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sanjay Gupta were among those who reacted, conveying their gratitude and calling them ’real heroes.’

Anand Mahindra was also awed by the video.

I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again...ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ https://t.co/XcoxO4AD7j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2020

Netizens also highlighted how it was easy to complain sitting at home, when they did not realise the effort being put by the technicians.

For all the things that we take for granted, there is someone else going through a hard time to keep it that way. #StopWhining #BitchAss #BeThankful https://t.co/G9dhJ5dM3e — Akshay (@itoorandom) October 18, 2020

On Monday, Netizens had expressed their displeasure and even celebrities had also reacted, some even taking political digs when an unexpected outage had taken place across Mumbai. Local train services, work from home and other services were heavily affected.

Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut had stated that the outage was caused due to grid failure at one of the power supply circuits in Kalwa-Padgha near Thane.

