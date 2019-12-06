Miami Beach Witnesses Life-size Traffic Jam Of Sand Art, See Pics

An Argentine artist Leandro Erlich created a giant traffic jam using 330 tons of sands. The installation was created for the Art Basel International Festival that is taking place in Miami this year. Erlich created a life-size traffic jam at South Miami Beach in Florida. The artwork titled 'Order of Importance' was unveiled on December 3.

The 'Order of Importance'

Leandro Erlich was given the project by the city of Miami beach which he took two years to complete. Erlich created 66 life-sized cars and trucks to convey the message of the global environmental crisis through his artwork. The amazing piece of art will stay on the beach next to Lincoln road till December 15. The imaginary traffic jam was created for the ongoing Art Basel festival. The installation cost the city of Miami beach a whopping amount of $1 million out of which it had to pay $300,000 and the rest came from donations and sponsors.

One of Leandro Erlich's most noted artwork is on a permanent display at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Japan. The artwork is titled Swimming Pool which Erlich created in 2008.

In the same art festival, a strange piece of artwork appeared where an artist duct-taped a banana to a wall that was sold for $120,000. The artwork was installed by an Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who is also known for creating a fully functional toilet made up of 18-carat solid gold. The toilet artwork is titled America and was stolen in 2016.

