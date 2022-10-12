As the anti-Hijab protest continues to gain more and more support from people and celebrities across the globe, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have expressed their solidarity with Iranian women. On the occasion of International Day of the Girl, the duo released a statement in support of the ongoing protest against the Hijab culture. Calling the Iranian women "courageous", they said, "We stand in solidarity with women and girls who have inspired the world."

"On this International Day of the Girl, we stand in solidarity with the courageous Iranian women and girls who have inspired the world through their ongoing protests. The rights they seek are universal: equality, the ability to make their own choices about how they look and dress and express their identities, and the freedom to do so without facing harassment, intimidation, and violence," said Barack and Michelle Obama.

'You are delivering a powerful message': Obamas to Iranian women

The statement further read that "We are in awe of the Iranian girls who have played such a leadership role in insisting that the future be different from the past and that Iranian women enjoy the full rights and opportunities that they deserve."

Applauding the women for expressing themselves and protesting against Iran regime, the Obamas said that Iranian women are sending a powerful message that injustice should not be tolerated. "You are delivering a powerful message that injustice should not be tolerated," stated the Obamas. "To all those who are out there advocating for your rights-we are moved by your acts of protest, and bear witness to your bravery in facing down the brutality of a regime resisting calls for change," they added.

"There are surely difficult days ahead, and our hearts go out to those who have tragically lost loved ones in Iran. But we believe that the future will ultimately belong to the young women and girls of Iran who are refusing to be silent. You remind us that true power comes not from clinging to the past, but from the effort to build a better future," the statement added.

Biden expressed concern over the violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran

Earlier, US President Joe Biden condemned the Iran government. In an official statement released by the White House, Biden said that he is gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity. Expressing support to the Iranian women, Biden said the United States is making it easier for Iranians to access the Internet, including through facilitating greater access to secure, outside platforms and services.

Anti-hijab protests in Iran

Iran has been witnessing massive protests by women against the custodial death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini. She was arrested by the Iranian morality police for violating the Islamic nation's conservative dress code and was so severely beaten in the police van that she later succumbed to cardiac arrest. Notably, her death ignited nation-wide protests and condemnation from Iranians. Since then, the protests have been growing more violent and spreading across the globe like wildfire.

Image: AP