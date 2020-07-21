China Says UK Will 'bear The Consequences' After Hong Kong Extradition Treaty Suspension

China warned Britain of “consequences” after UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced the indefinite suspension of the extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Chinese Embassy to the UK said that Britain has repeatedly made “wrong remarks” on the national security law and has gone further down the road to disregard China’s solemn position and repeated representations.

Raab told the House of Commons in a live-streamed conference on July 20 that the extradition treaty with Hong Kong has been suspended "immediately and indefinitely". The Foreign Minister said that Britain wants a “positive relationship” with China but will make its disagreements clear.

"The imposition of this new security legislation has significantly changed key assumptions underpinning our extradition treaty arrangements with Hong Kong,” Raab said.

'Contravened international law'

A spokesperson to the Chinese embassy said in a statement that the Chinese side has lodged solemn representations on many occasions to express its grave concern and strong opposition. The spokesperson noted that the UK has, once again, contravened international law and the basic norms governing international relations by “blatantly” interfering in China’s “internal affairs”.

The embassy stated the British interference attempt to disrupt the implementation of the national security law and undermine the city’s “prosperity and stability”. It reiterated that the law is an anchor for the “steady and sustained” implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” and for the long-term “security, prosperity and stability” in Hong Kong.

“Chinese Government remains unwavering in its resolve to implement National Security Law for HKSAR, to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interest, and to oppose external interference. China will firmly fight back at any move that interferes in internal affairs,” said the spokesperson.

The embassy emphasised that any attempt to pressurise China and obstruct the implementation of the law will meet strong opposition of 1.4 billion Chinese people, adding that such an attempt is doomed to fail. It urged the UK to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any form.

“The UK will bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road,” the spokesperson concluded.

