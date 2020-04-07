Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee To Return As Doctor Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Indian-origin beauty queen Bhasha Mukherjee has decided to return as a National Health Service (NHS) doctor to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic. Mukherjee, Miss England 2019, was a junior doctor specialising in respiratory medicine before competing for the Miss World pageant in 2019.

Mukherjee was four weeks into her ambassadorship in India when the news of pandemic situation worsening in the UK broke out. Speaking to CNN, the beauty queen said that she wanted to come back and go straight to work to help the frontline workers. Mukherjee added that the world is celebrating the key workers and there won’t be a better time to be a part of the health sector.

Professionals returning to help

Former health care professionals from around the world are returning to the previous profession to help out the sector which is facing huge challenges due to the pandemic. Recently, an Indo-Canadian parliamentarian Kamal Khera returned to her nursing profession in the face of coronavirus pandemic but got exposed to the virus and tested positive for COVID-19.

The 31-year-old parliamentarian from Brampton West said, in a statement, that she started developing flu-like symptoms on March 22 and immediately began self-isolating. Khera was tested for COVID-19 the next day at Peel Memorial Centre in Brampton and was later informed that she got the infection.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a major public health crisis around the world and health care workers at the frontline are bearing the brunt of resource crunch. Scarcity of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves, and hazmat suits has kept the health care workers vulnerable to exposure.

According to the latest report, over 1.3 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with nearly 75,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, and Spain are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with over 50 per cent of death toll reported from these three countries alone.

