'Rest At Home': RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Issues Coronavirus Advice In His Own Style

RJD chief Lalu Yadav appealed to people to stay at home amid surging cases of Coronavirus in his own style. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Lalu still in jail after being convicted in Fodder Scam said that there is a very easy way to cure the deadly coornavirus and that is "Aaram" (rest). He added that people should stay at home and rest, in this way they can stay away from the infection.

कोरोना को आप आराम से हरा सकते है।



घर में रहिए..............आराम करिए। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) April 7, 2020

Earlier on April 5, former chief minister of the state and Lalu's wife Rabri Devi said that she is praying that no one in the state dies of hunger. Both Rabri Devi and her son - RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav- were seen holding a 'lantern' (RJD's election symbol) as the country switched off the lights and lighted Diya on Sunday, 9 PM for 9 minutes.

The RJD has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government in the state claiming that administration is not doing required number of tests and PPE kits are not available for the safety of health workers. RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav slammed the state government by tweeting a video of four lady doctors of Patna Medical College & Hospital, in which the doctors were seen pleading for basic equipment like PPE kits, masks, and sanitizers.

Meanwhile, as announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, remit Rs 1,000 was deposited in accounts of labourers, stuck outside the state due to lockdown. The payment was made through DBT. Earlier, the chief minister had appealed to those stranded outside the state due to the lockdown to stay wherever they are.

Coronavirus in Bihar

The number of active COVID 19 cases in Bihar plunged by nearly a quarter to 22 with the recovery of six patients while no one tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the last 48 hours, officials said on Monday. More than 800 samples were tested during the period.

State epidemiologist Ragini Mishra told PTI that all the six discharged patients were admitted to the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), which has been dedicated by the state government to exclusively treat coronavirus cases. While one person has died in Bihar so far, the state has reported 32 infections.

