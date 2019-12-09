Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Bags Miss Universe 2019 Title

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned with the coveted title of Miss Universe 2019 on December 8. The 26-year-old winner went on to beat 89 contestants vied for the prize during the pageant conducted in Atlanta. Tunzi's Miss Universe biography defines her as an activist who is fighting against gender-based violence.

According to her bio, she is passionate about her campaign that is attempting to change gender stereotypes. Her bio also urges everyone to accept and love themselves the way they are.

Tunzi was asked a question i.e. what is the most important thing one should be teaching young girls in today's time to which she replied by saying 'leadership'. She added that the sense of leadership is not seen in women and young girls because of the way they have been stereotyped. Tunzi was of the opinion that women should be given the equal opportunity as that of men and that is something young girls need to be taught.

The Miss Universe competition saw Miss Puerto Rico bag the runner up position whereas Miss Mexico came in as the second runner-up. Right before the winner was announced, the show added a segment to let each contestant share her closing statement.

Miss Universe 2019

Contestants from more than 90 countries competed with each other for the title of Miss Universe 2019 in a three-hour show that was broadcasted on Sunday, December 8, from Atlanta's Tyler Perry Studios. The televised broadcast of the show aired on both Fox and Telemundo live from the venue.

The event was hosted by well-known comedian and host Steve Harvey as the contestants competed with each other in various competitions like the swimsuit to the personal statement and the long-standing evening gown categories.

Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray along with the luxury jewellery designer Pascal Mouawad unveiled the crown for this year's pageant in Atlanta. According to reports, the crown is made with 18-karat gold and more than 1,770 diamonds, with a 62.83-carat golden canary diamond at its centre.

(With inputs from agencies)