Beauty Care: Here Are Some Home Remedies To Brighten Under Eye Areas; See Methods

Do you have dark circles under the eyes? As you grow older, your skin loses its natural thickness and collagen and as a result area under your eyes can look darker than usual. They are a common problem for all genders and all age groups. But do not worry, as we are here with some specific home remedies which can help in curbing the dark circles.

Rosewater

Rosewater is known for rejuvenating the skin and it has a soothing effect on the eyes. As rose water possesses mild astringent properties, it also works as a skin toner. Apply rose water on the dark circles with the help of cotton pads. Or soak a cotton pad in rose water and place them on closed eyelids. Repeat the process for at least thrice a week for better results.

Cold cucumber slices

Cucumbers contain antioxidants which can reduce puffiness around your eyes. As a natural coolant, cucumber causes the skin tissues to contract and thus makes under-eye circles less prominent. Place finely cut cucumber slices on each eyelid. Leave it on for five minutes and rinse. Repeat every day to reduce dark circles.

Aloe Vera Gel

It contains aloesin, a compound that inhibits tyrosinase activity, which can help in preventing excessive pigmentation on your skin. Take a teaspoon of aloe vera gel and massage it into the affected area. Leave it overnight and wash it off with cold water the next morning. Follow this every method night until the dark circles fade.

Tea Bags

Tea bags contain tannins which are very effective for reducing swelling and dark circles. Also, the moisture from them helps brighten the skin around the eyes. Brew two bags of green or black tea. Allow the tea bags to cool in your fridge. Once they become cool, place them over each eye and leave them there for about 15 minutes. Remove and wash your eyes with cold water.

Turmeric and mint leaves

Turmeric is known to rejuvenate tired and sagging skin. Take a blender and add puree mint leaves and strain to extract the juice. Add ¼ teaspoon of turmeric to the juice. Apply the prepared mixture to the affected area or on the dark circles. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Allow it to dry and wash with cold water.

