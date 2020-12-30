Mission Sagar-III: India Donates 15 Tonnes Of Aid To Cambodia For Flood Relief

In a novel gesture guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India donated ‘15 tons of flood relief’ material containing 3,000 flood relief kits along with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to Cambodia, said the Indian mission in Cambodia on December 30. According to the statement shared on Twitter, the aid was delivered by INS Kiltan and was received by Hang Samoeun, Permanent Vice President of the National Committee for Disaster Management, on behalf of the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government.

The Indian Naval Ship Kiltan arrived at Sihanoukville Port, Cambodia on December 29 as part of the 'friendly, goodwill' Mission SAGAR III or Security And Growth for All in the Region by PM Modi. The 110-metre-long, 13-metre-wide and 7-metre-deep Indian naval ship with 200 crew members is set to leave Cambodia on January 1, 2021.

Defence Ministry has previously said, “This assistance is reflective of the deep people-to-people connect between the two friendly countries. Historically, India and Cambodia share strong cultural ties. The relations have reinforced in recent years due to increasing engagements in all sectors. The current visit seeks to fortify the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and contribute towards security and stability in the region."

India’s ‘unwavering support’ for Cambodia

In the remarks delivered by Subba Rao, Second Secretary (Pol & Com), representing Ambassador of India to Cambodia, he recalled the ‘unwavering support’ of India to Cambodia in good as well as challenging times. According to the official press statement, Rao also “stated that the assistance in the form of flood relief material is an indication of the importance India attaches to Cambodia as an extended neighbour and a reliable interlocutor, partner and friend.”

The statement added that he further stated, “while the aid provided by the Government of India and the Indian community in Cambodia will not fully mitigate the irreparable loss caused to the flash flood victims, undertaking such measures convey a message to people of Cambodia that Government and people of India stand in solidarity with our civilization sister country.”

