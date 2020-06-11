PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Assuming Office, Talks About Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and congratulated him on assuming the role for the fifth time after yet another election. The two leaders also spoke about further strengthing the partnership between the two countries under their respective leadership.

Modi dials Netanyahu

Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world. Also congratulated him for assuming the Prime Ministerial office for a record 5th time! India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2020

PM Modi tweeted about the call, remarking how the two countries could collaborate in the post COVID-19 era. "The leaders discussed the potential areas in which India and Israel could expand their cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the fields of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. They agreed to maintain the ongoing exchanges between expert teams of both countries, and also concurred that the fruits of such collaboration should be made available for the wider benefit of humanity," an official release read.

It added, "The leaders reviewed other important topics on the bilateral agenda, and agreed that the post-COVID world would create further avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in many areas. In particular, they assessed tremendous scope for expanding the already robust India-Israel collaboration in areas like health technology, agricultural innovation, defence-cooperation and information technology." The leaders agreed to be in touch to discuss ongoings.

Modi first to congratulate Netanyahu

Modi was among the first global leaders to congratulate Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty.

"Mazal Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English. "I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had thanked PM Modi for his congratulatory message on forming a new government in Israel and vowed to continue to "strengthen the important" relationship between the two countries.

Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government under a power-sharing agreement that would see the latter taking over the premiership on November 17, 2021.

(With agency inputs)

