'New Model Of Partnership': PM Modi Highlights 'outstanding Discussion' With Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the new model of India-Australia partnership and conducting business after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the Virtual India-Australia bilateral summit in presence of PM Modi. In the India-Australia Bilateral Virtual Summit, nine crucial documents have been announced or signed during the summit on June 4. This is the first virtual bilateral summit held by PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that he had an outstanding discussion with his Australian counterpart and added that with comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia, the two nations aspire to achieve yet new heights in our collaboration.

A new model of India-Australia partnership, a new model of conducting business.



Met my dear friend, PM @ScottMorrisonMP over India-Australia Virtual Summit.



We had an outstanding discussion, covering the entire expanse of our relationship. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

On Thursday, while addressing the summit, Morrison called Prime Minister Modi 'pioneer of technology in India' and said that their country may try to use the same hologram technology to conduct further meetings as the world faces new challenges in wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Both the leaders are holding India-Australia Summit with a focus on strengthening the bilateral ties and achieving an upward trajectory in the bilateral relations.

Australian PM Morrison said: "Namaste, tremendous joy to be joined again as we have done on a number of occasions, but in this format. I doesn't surprise me as in these circumstances this is how we will continue to meet. You were the one who started using hologram while campaigning many years ago. Might be next time we can have a hologram of your excellency, and in Australia likewise. You have been the pioneer in using technology in India and we may follow."

Australia-India partnership

The Australian PM was to visit India this year which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. PM Modi and Scott Morrison have met four times during the last one and a half years -- on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Singapore in November 2018, on the sidelines of G20 in Osaka in June 2019, on the margins of G7 Summit in Biarritz in August 2019 and on the margins of East Asia Summit in Bangkok in November 2019.

Australia has been an excellent international partner, supporting India’s global initiatives a number of times such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), CDRI and Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI). Australia supports India’s membership of an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In the recent past, Australia supported our membership for Australia Group, and Wassenaar Arrangement and favours India’s membership of NSG.

