Modi-Xi Bonhomie Plays Key Role In Stability Of India-China Relations

The bilateral relations of India and China, which went through turbulent times, is dependent on the bonhomie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for greater stability. Indo-China relations have been extremely volatile in the past couple of years for reasons ranging from Doklam standoff, abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the UN designation of terrorist based in Pakistan.

These serious differences were partially compensated by two informal but key summits between Modi and Jinping. The first informal summit was held in Wuhan where China tried to ease tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack and India’s retaliation in Balakot. Modi and Jinping had recognized the common threat posed by terrorism and reiterated their strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Major diplomatic win

The meeting and resolve came to fruition in May when China decided to no longer oppose the attempts to designate Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. It was considered as a major diplomatic win by India and results of such informal summit could not be ignored. India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir and formation of Ladakh as a Union Territory again ruffled the feathers of Beijing. China objected the move vehemently and the second informal summit was looked upon to restore the much-needed stability in the bilateral relations.

In October, both leaders held discussions at Mamallapuram and vowed to jointly combat terrorism, radicalisation, and signalled a recalibration of bilateral ties. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China is willing to work with India to build a closer development partnership under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

"We should correctly look at the differences between the two countries and not let them dilute the overall situation of cooperation between the two countries," Jinping had said after the meeting.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the focus of the two nations remains on enhancing political mutual trust, managing differences and pushing forward bilateral relations on a sound and stable track. "At present, China-India relations have shown sound momentum of development with steady progress in exchanges and cooperation in various fields," said Chunying. She added that the informal meeting charted the course for the next phase of bilateral relations.

