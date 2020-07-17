Mouth Rashes Listed As Possible COVID-19 Symptom, Doctors Call For More In-depth Studies

Spanish doctors have recently found out that COVID-19 may have another symptom that was previously not known. While skin rashes were a commonly known symptom of COVID-19, doctors have now discovered that some infected patients have also been experiencing rashes inside of the mouth.

Read: Iowa Posts 700 New Coronavirus Cases, One-day Deaths At 18

Read: Florida Hits New Coronavirus Death Mark With 156 In One Day

New symptom discovered

As per reports, the rashes are clinically known as enanthem and are common in patients that are suffering from viral infections like COVID-19. The new study that identified rashes inside of the mouth as a possible symptom of COVID-19 was published in JAMA Dermatology on July 15.

According to reports, researchers led by Dr. Juan Jimenez-Cauhe from University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid examined 21 patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 infection in April and found that six of these patients had rashes on the inside of their mouth. The age of the patients infected with the rash ranged from 40 to 69 while the study also revealed that four of the six patients with rashes were women.

The study has indicated that more in-depth studies on COVID-19 infection and its symptoms is needed. The time frame during which the rashes are believed to occur in infected patients is extremely varied and the enanthem does not seem to be a reaction to the medication given to the infected persons. COVID-19 pandemic started in China late last year and has since then infected over 13.6 million people with a death toll of 586,423 worldwide.

Read: UK Accuses Russian Intelligence Services Of Trying To Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Read: GOP Restricts Convention Attendance Over Coronavirus Fears