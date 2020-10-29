'Muslims Have Right To Kill Millions Of French People', Says Ex-Malaysian PM Amid Violence

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that Muslims "have the right to kill millions of French people" for the alleged massacres of the past. Mahathir railed against France after French President Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam for the beheading of a teacher who had shown the cartoon of Prophet Muhammad in a class. In a series of tweets, the 95-year-old leader said that France has killed millions of people in the course of its history, many of whom were Muslims.

12. Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

Mahathir said that the teacher, Samuel Paty, was killed by an “18-year-old Chechen boy” as he was angered by the teacher showing a caricature of Prophet Muhammad. He said that, as a Muslim, he would not approve the killing, but added that freedom of expression doesn’t include insulting other people.

“You cannot go up to a man and curse him simply because you believe in freedom of speech,” he tweeted.

Calls Macron 'very primitive'

Mahathir said that Malaysia has avoided serious conflicts between races because they are “conscious” of the need to be “sensitive to the sensitivities” of others. He said that by and large, Muslims have not applied the “eye for an eye” law, suggesting that neither should France. He blasted the French President, saying Macron is “very primitive” in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher.

13. Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years.https://t.co/ysZeXDrQ09 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

Earlier today, at least three people were killed and several left injured in a knife attack on October 29 inside a church in the southern French city of Nice. There have also been unconfirmed reports in French media that at least one of the victims had been beheaded. Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, said that the attacker, who has been arrested, shouted “Allahu Akbar” while he was being restrained by police. The attack occurred amid rising tension between France and Islamic countries over the beheading of the French teacher.

