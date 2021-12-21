Myanmar Court Postpones Verdict In Aung San Suu Kyi Case Till December 27

A verdict in the trial of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been postponed by Myanmar Court till December 27, the latest in a series of cases that have been filed against her. The development has been confirmed by a legal official familiar with the case, according to AP. The verdict that has been postponed in the court in Naypyitaw is the second among multiple cases that have been filed against the Myanmar leader since the army took control of the country on February 1.

Court postpones verdict of Aung San Suu Kyi case

The legal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that there was no reason given for the postponement of the verdict. According to AP, Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of importing and possessing walkie-talkies without any official procedure. Reportedly, the radios were found on the entrance gate of her residence and the barracks of her bodyguards during the search which was carried out on the day of her arrest. The charge has been filed against Aung San Suu Kyi under the Export-Import Law. She has been accused of not following proper procedure regarding the import of the walkies-talkies and illegally possessing the walkies-talkies.

As per the AP report, the lawyers of Aung San Suu Kyi have stated that the radios which were seized from her residence were not in her possession. The lawyers further told the Court that the radios were used in her security, however, the court declined to dismiss the charges against her. On December 6, Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted on two other charges, incitement and violating COVID-19 restrictions. She was sentenced to four year’s imprisonment, however, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, reduced the sentence by half.

Myanmar Coup

Earlier on February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. After the February 1 coup, people of the country have been protesting against the Myanmar military. The international community and human rights groups across the world have expressed concern over the situation in Myanmar. According to the Assistance Association For Political Prisoners (BURMA), 1,348 have died, 11,079 people have been arrested and 1,964 people are evading warrants in Myanmar.

