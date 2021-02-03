Aung San Suu Kyi's Party Calls For Her Release As Medics Join Civil Disobedience Campaign

The party of Aung San Suu Kyi has called for her immediate release and for Myanmar’s 2020 election results to be acknowledged by the military. Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s military seized power on February 1 and put Suu Kyi amongst other political leaders under House Arrest. The arrest of Myanmar’s de facto leader has not only led to a situation of crisis but also sparked outrage across the nation.

A statement on the Facebook page of May Win Myint, an official working for Suu Kyi’ National League for Democracy (NLD) party, said the party’s executive committee urged the military to acknowledge the results of November’s election and called for the parliamentary session due to start this week to go ahead. The post also called on the military for her release.

Civil disobedience

Although streets of the country capital Yangon remained calm on February 2, people took to online platforms to show their support for Suu Kyi. Many changed their profiles pictures to red in support for the arrested leader. Many others lit candles or banging pots and pans in symbolic civil disobedience movement. The campaign also stretched across doctors and health workers who asserted that they will not work under the military, starting from Wednesday, February 3.

Read: US In Touch With 'like-minded Allies' India & Japan On Myanmar Military Coup: Official

Read: UN Security Council Takes No Action On Coup In Myanmar

The Coup

As Myanmar’s military has taken steps to undermine country's democratic transition, including the arrest of nation’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and few other civilian officials in Burma, several governments and human rights groups across the globe expressed concern and urged the military to immediately release all those who have been detained unlawfully. The Myanmar Army, on the other hand, has said that it carried out the detentions in response to fraud in last November’s general election that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. According to Myanmar’s local media outlet, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is now in control of the country and a state of emergency has been imposed for one year.

Read: Myanmar Military Coup: World Leaders Call For Immediate Release Of Aung San Suu Kyi

Read: Myanmar Outwardly Calm, On The 2nd Day After Coup