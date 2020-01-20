Myanmar: Govt-appointed Commission Fails To Find ‘genocidal Intent’ Against Rohingya

Myanmar’s government-appointed panel failed to find any ‘genocidal intent’ behind the displacement of Rohingya Muslims from the Rakhine state. The Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) submitted a 461-page final report on January 20 after holding its 15th meeting in Nay Pyi Taw.

“The ICOE has not found any evidence suggesting that these killings or acts of displacement were committed pursuant to an intent or plan to destroy the Muslim or any other community in northern Rakhine State,” said the panel in a statement.

The panel further added that the findings of Evidence Collection and Verification Team (ECVT) didn’t indicate any “pattern of conduct” that could reasonably conclude that the acts were committed with ‘genocidal intent’.

Acknowledges human rights violations

However, the panel acknowledged that war crimes, serious human rights violations, and violations of domestic law took place during the security operations between August 25 - September 5, 2017. According to the report, although the serious crimes and violations were committed by multiple actors, the panel found reasonable grounds to believe that members of Myanmar’s security forces were also involved.

The committee said that initial attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) provoked Myanmar’s security forces to respond but some members of the security forces used disproportionate force that killed innocent villagers and destroyed their homes.

Nearly 7,40,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to take refuge in several camps in Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military launched a crackdown on the minority group. The crackdown on minorities tarnished the image of Suu Kyi and Amnesty International, human rights organisation, withdrew its highest honour, the Ambassador of Conscience Award, from the State Counsellor.

In December, Myanmar’s State Counsellor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi took the centre stage at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to defend genocide allegations against Myanmar’s military. Suu Kyi denied the claims at the UN top court blaming the Gambia, country that filed the case at the ICJ, of putting “an incomplete, misleading factual picture” of the situation in Rakhine state.

