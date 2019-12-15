Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Aung Given Hero's Welcome On Return From The Hague

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi got overwhelming support back in Naypyitaw following her return from The Hague on December 14. Suu Kyi defended Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the allegations of the genocide of Rohingya Muslims. The Nobel laureate waved at the crowd who held placards and chanted slogans in support of their leader.

Suu Kyi’s critics were apprehensive about her decision to be present at the ICJ to defend the charges against Myanmar’s military but it certainly cemented her position in the country where military influences policymaking. Suu Kyi denied the claims of genocide during the three-day hearing the UN court and questioned its jurisdiction in Myanmar’s “internal affairs”. The Gambia, on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Corporation, accused Myanmar of genocide and had asked the court to order “provisional measures” to stop "ongoing genocidal actions".

Defence at ICJ

The Nobel laureate had questioned the accusations of “genocidal intent” citing that the state actively investigates and punishes anyone involved in wrongdoing. "Can there be genocidal intent on the part of the state that actively investigates, prosecutes and punishes soldiers and officers, who are accused of wrongdoing?” asked Suu Kyi. On the final day of the hearing, Myanmar’s State Counsellor urged the court to remove the case from its list and to reject the request for provisional measures submitted by the Gambia.

Nearly 7,40,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to take refuge in several camps in Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military launched crackdown on the minority group. The crackdown on minorities tarnished the image of Suu Kyi and Amnesty International, human rights organisation, withdrew its highest honour, the Ambassador of Conscience Award, from the State Counsellor. After Suu Kyi’s defence at the ICJ, Amnesty International, in a statement, accused the leader of downplaying the severity of the crimes committed against the Rohingya Muslims.

“The Court and international community should move swiftly to protect Rohingya and prevent further atrocities. This includes ordering Myanmar to lift discriminatory restrictions, ensure humanitarian access, and cooperate fully with any international investigation,” said Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International’s Regional Director.

(With inputs from Agencies)