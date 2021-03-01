Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Faces 2 New Criminal Charges, Lawyer Says 'anything Can Happen'

Amid the Myanmar crisis, the nation’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is now facing two new criminal charges after her court hearing via video link in Naypyidaw. While speaking to reporters, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said that the deposed civilian leader is accused of a violation of communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest. Maung Zaw said that he can not say for sure how many more cases Aung San Suu Kyi will face in this period, further adding that “anything can happen” in this country.

Suu Kyi was already facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating COVID-19 restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year’s election. Myanmar’s ousted President Win Myint is also facing the same intent to incite public unrest charge in addition to coronavirus restrictions breaches. Now, Suu Kyi’s next court hearing is on March 15.

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was about to convene. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging the November elections. Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy (NLD) managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military.

READ: IN PICS: Tense Scenes From Myanmar Streets One Month After Military Coup

READ: Thai Marchers Link Their Democracy Cause To Myanmar Protests

Myanmar anti-military protests

Meanwhile, ever since the February 1 military coup, the country has been facing nationwide protests, with demonstrators demanding restoration of the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who, along with other members of her ruling party, was arrested on February 1. The ongoing protests in Myanmar remained peaceful for most of this month before the military began taking violent measures to end the rallies. On Sunday. The UNHR office even said that it had “credible information” that 18 people have been killed and 30 others wounded the protest.

In a statement later, it said that the fatalities were a direct result of live ammunition fired on a gathering of demonstrators in at least six cities. Yangon, the erstwhile capital of Myanmar and its largest city was amongst those which came under fire in addition to Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku. The latest fatalities mark the highest single-day death toll in the country since protests against the Military junta began earlier this month. Additionally, at least 1000 people were reportedly detained by law enforcers in an attempt to quell the protests, the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners reported.

READ: Defying Lethal Shootings, Myanmar Protesters Back On Streets

READ: Myanmar: 18 Killed, 30 Wounded In Anti-military Protests, Says UN Body