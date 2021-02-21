On Myanmar, UN Chief & US Govt Condemn Police Brutality On Agitating Shipyard Workers

The United Nations-Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the use of 'deadly violence' by the forces in Myanmar that left two dead and over 140 critically injured. The Myanmar police on Saturday allegedly opened fire on atleast 1,000 shipyard workers in Mandalay who were part of a demonstration against the house arrest of Myanmar President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, as per global media.

The demonstration was against the military in Myanmar as it overthrew the government on February 1. The police have also arrested a Myanmar actor Lu Min who was part of the demonstration. The police have allegedly accused Min of provoking civil servants to join the protests. He is set to face a trial where if convicted, he will be imprisoned for two years.

READ | Woman Shot During Protest Against Myanmar Coup Dies

Guterres has criticised the dastardly violence on the workers and has called for a collective action via diplomacy from international communities, that can be initiated against those responsible for this violence. Taking to Twitter, the UN Secretary-General wrote, "The use of lethal force, intimidation and harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable." Here's the tweet:

I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar.



The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable.



Everyone has a right to peaceful assembly. I call on all parties to respect election results and return to civilian rule. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 21, 2021

The shipyard workers marched out on the streets halting work and the Myanmar police allegedly used live ammunition to force them back to their jobs. While the police also used rubber bullets to push back the agitators, live rounds fired injured many who are now being treated in various hospitals, said The Bangkok Post.

READ | Myanmar Coup: Internet Blackout For Second Consecutive Day; Services Now Restored

Ko Kyaw Lin who is a volunteer with a charitable organisation said that he attempted to rescue a few protestors, but he couldn't get close enough as the police were firing live rounds at the crowd, regardless of who it was. "They shot everyone no matter who they were." Lin was quoted as saying by New York Times.

US State Department's Spokesperson, Ned Price said that "The US will continue to make efforts to galvanise the international community into collective action against those responsible for the coup." Here's the tweet

We are deeply concerned by reports that Burmese security forces have fired on protestors and continue to detain and harass demonstrators and others in Burma. We stand with the people of Burma. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 20, 2021

In the meantime, an activist group in Myanmar — Assistance Association for Political Prisoners on Saturday confirmed that 569 people have been arrested or sentenced on charges of being part of the protests.

READ | Myanmar Coup: Internet Partially Restored Amid Ongoing Demonstrations

READ | Myanmar Coup: Viral Video Shows Woman Doing Aerobics As Military Lays Siege At Parliament