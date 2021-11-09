Myanmar: Satellite Photos Show Junta Troops Wreaking Havoc In Chin State

Satellite photographs showed the Myanmar military wreaking havoc in Chin state, where clashes between soldiers and anti-junta groups erupted after the democratically elected government was deposed by a coup. The junta had carried out an arson attack in Chin state for the second time, Radio Free Asia reported. On October 29, regiment soldiers attacked Chin's Thantlang settlement, looted inhabitants' belongings, and burnt at least 200 homes, the outlet reported citing witnesses. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch, located in New York, called the devastation a "crime against humanity."

According to the US State Department, the international community must hold the Burmese military accountable and take measures to avoid serious human rights breaches and abuses. Meanwhile, junta troops also destroyed 18 houses and a hotel last month, forcing people to flee across the border to India's Mizoram state. However, the military has denied carrying out the arson attacks. Meanwhile, last month, Christine Schraner, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy to Myanmar, stated that a "civil war" has spread across Myanmar and the international community should consider measures to replace the military junta's leaders with people who are more constructive and want to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Thousands detained after military's seizure of power

Earlier in July, she asked Vice Senior General Soe Win, the deputy commander-in-chief of Myanmar, for an all-inclusive discussion, but received no response and hasn't heard from the military since September. On October 18, the Myanmar junta stated that it will release more than 5,000 individuals imprisoned for protesting against the February coup that overthrew the democratic administration. Min Aung Hlaing, the coup leader, also blamed the continued deadly turmoil on factions formed to oppose the military takeover.

According to data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 1,200 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February. Following the military's seizure of power, tens of thousands of people were detained during brutal protests in the country. Additionally, more than 2 lakh people have been displaced due to flash floods and more than 5 lakh people have been reported as COVID infected in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

