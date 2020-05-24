North Korea Reaffirms Stance On 'nuclear War Deterrence', Discusses New Policies: Reports

In a meeting chaired by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the country discussed new policies for ramping-up its “war-deterrence”. According to state media reports, during the military meeting, the North Korean ministers also discussed putting the strategic armed forces on a “high-alert operation”.

This comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Washington’s goal to denuclearise North Korea. Soon after Kim Jong Un made his public appearance after being away for nearly 20 days, Pompeo said that the US wants to create a “bright future” for North Korean people, international media reported.

Amid already tense relations between North Korea and the US, Pompeo said that the United States' goals for Pyongyang still remained the same. According to US Secretary of State, urging North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons has been a “focus” of US President Donald Trump since he began his tenure.

Read - Kim Jong Un Initially Wanted Michael Jordan To Visit North Korea, Claims Dennis Rodman

Read - North Korea's Fertilizer Factory Event Was Put Together In Two Days: Report

North Korea slammed Pompeo

Days before the world was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, Pyongyang had warned Washington that it would end all negotiations and even slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo had reportedly told other nations to remain “committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure” on North Korea over its policy of nuclear weapons.

An unnamed official called Pompeo’s remarks “ludicrous” in a statement released by North Korean Central News Agency. According to reports, the official also accused US President Donald Trump of trying to “forge good relationship” by sending a letter to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and offering assistance over the COVID-19 crisis back in March.

"Listening to Pompeo's ludicrous language made us give up on any hopes for dialogue," the official said in the statement, adding, "We will walk our way." The American diplomat had "unleashed insult at a country with which his president was willing to forge a good relationship", the official continued, referring to Donald Trump'’s letter.

Read - China Offers Support To North Korea In COVID-19 Fight After Kim Jong-Un’s Message

Read - North Korea Intensifies COVID-19 Response, Pushes For Vaccine Development: Report

Image Source: AP