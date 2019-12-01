Namibia President Hage Geingob Wins Second Term In 2019 Presidential Elections

President Hage Geingob of Namibia will hold his term consecutively for the second time after winning the 2019 Presidential elections. On November 30, the Electoral Commission of Namibia announced that Geingob won the elections by securing 56.3 per cent of the vote. This is despite facing several accusations pertaining to corruption, economic recession, and a fractured ruling party.

Hage Geingob wins re-elections

After the results, Geingob addressed the people of Namibia who were happy for his victory. He extended his gratitude to his supporters and people in general for keeping the elections free and fair. He said that he is proud of the fact that the elections were held free and fair, without any fights or attacks. People were able to cast their votes to the representatives of their choice.

The elections were held for 96 parliamentary seats, in which the ruling party secured 63 seats, however, it lost its two-thirds majority, while Venaani’s Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) party, the biggest opposition party secured 16 seats showing an increase from the previous number of seats in the legislative chamber. Venaani, leader of the Opposition Party told international media that they will consider seeking the intervention from the court over “anomalies and irregularities” during the elections.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia was supposed to announce the winner after 48 hours, however, they announced after 72 hours which has created doubt over vote-rigging.

Geingob is Namibia’s third leader who was elected after South Africa got independence from the plight of apartheid in 1990, and he was seeking a second and final term in the Nov. 27 election. During the first elections in 2014 where 84% votes were cast, his party secured 56.3 per cent and avoided the potential re-run for the elections competing against his own party candidate Panduleni Itula, who was running the elections as the independent candidate.

(With inputs from agencies)