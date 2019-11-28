South Africa: Robber Gets 'robbed' During Armed Supermarket Raid

CCTV footage of an armed robbery in a supermarket in South Africa showed a gunman robbing money from the cash register while pointing his weapon at the employees. The video showed the man filling his bag with money while some of the notes dropped to the floor, prompting a customer in the shop to slide towards the fallen money, pick it up and slide out of the robber's sight.

Netizens reactions

With the 30-second video being shared over eight thousand times, many people were prompted to share their views in the comments section. A user said that the customer who took the money lying on the floor was an accomplice in the robbery.

Another user called the part where the customer slithering on the floor to get the money one of the most beautiful sights ever. He further added that God blessed him as he looked like someone who was in need of money.

Another man was of the opinion that both the robber and the customer were working together as every robber is alert and could not be possible that he did not notice picking up the fallen money.

South Africa no stranger to robberies

While talking to a local media outlet the supermarket authorities said that the armed robbery had taken place in one of its stores in the northern part of Gauteng on November 15. They further added that no one suffered any injury and counselling was being offered to all those involved in the incident. However, police officials are still investigating but no arrests have been made so far.

According to reports, robberies in South Africa witnessed a decline of more than 20 per cent in the year 2018 with an increase of about 2.6 per cent in all contact driven crimes and there was an increase of 0.7 per cent in the community reported crimes.

(With inputs from agencies)