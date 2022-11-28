National Grid Of UK Tells People That They Might Need To Get Ready For Energy Rationing

The National Grid of the UK has asked the people of Britain that they might need to get ready for the impending energy shortage and cut their electricity consumption. National Grid is in charge of Britain's electricity system and has sent a warning to Eon, Octopus and British Gas. Customers of Eon, Octopus and British Gas have agreed to cut their energy consumption when the need arises and National Grid believes that the time has arrived, as per a report from the Financial Times.

A “demand flexibility service” was introduced by National Grid to avoid blackouts during the winter, which is a particularly precarious time as generally energy consumption goes up during winter, as a result of the surge in the use of heaters. Historically, France is Europe's biggest energy exporter and Britain relies on energy imports from France to meet the surge in demand during winter. However, this year, due to the energy crisis that the European continent is facing, France is struggling to meet the demand of its own citizens.

What is demand flexibility service?

The demand flexibility service was launched on the 1st of November and as a part of this service, households will receive financial incentives to reduce their electricity consumption. Other than France and the North Sea, Britain also relies on offshore wind energy. However, this year, according to the director at the energy consultancy EnAppSys, Phil Hewitt, the UK is suffering from low wind speeds, which is undermining the energy generation capability of these offshore wind farms, as per the Financial Times report. Sky News is reporting that the National Grid will decide today if it is going to activate the demand flexibility service. In other words, people in the UK might have to start energy rationing, during winter, when the absence of adequate heat can lead to death. Daily Mail is reporting that the emergency blackout plan will be activated tomorrow.