UK Journalist 'beaten And Kicked By Police' Covering China Protest Against COVID-19 Rules

Amid the unrest in China due to the stringent zero COVID rules, Chinese police assaulted and detained a UK journalist, Edward Lawrence, who was covering the China protests in Shanghai on November 27. The UK journalist is an employee of BBC and he was released after several hours, said the broadcaster. A representative of the British public service broadcaster shared, "The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai.” Further, the representative shared that an accredited UK Journalist was held for hours before being released and during his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. Shanghai is of the Chinese cities that have seen protests over stringent COVID-19 restrictions. Protests flared in recent days after a deadly fire in China’s far west.

China's brutality exposed

While covering the China protests, Ed Lawrence shared that at least one local national was arrested after he tried to stop the Chinese forces from beating him. The footage uploaded on social media has shown a man who was identified as Lawrence, by the other journalists present at the protest, was arrested by Chinese police. The credible explanation for Lawrence's detention is not yet given by the Chinese officials, reported The Guardian. China’s embassy in London has been approached for comment but has been unresponsive on the whole unrest in China.

We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd, reported The Guardian.

Lawrence, a senior journalist and camera operator who handles the China bureau, has tweeted from the scene of the protest in Shanghai on Sunday morning UK time. He wrote, "I’m at the scene of last night’s extraordinary anti-Covid-zero protest in Shanghai. Many people are gathered here quietly watching. Lots of cops.” Another tweet said, “One man has just approached me to say his flowers were confiscated by police. As he tells me this, two cops come over to listen to our conversation.”

Take a look at how the UK journalist was arrested by Chinese police and the unrest in China :

BBC journalist in China Edward Lawrence detained by police while covering mass protests pic.twitter.com/Cz324gXSd5 — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 27, 2022