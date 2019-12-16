NATO Faces Most 'complex Security' Environment: Chief Stoltenberg

Speaking in Kuwait to mark 15 years of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on December 16 said that the powerful western military alliance was facing the most "complex security" environment in its history amid rising tensions between member states. The ICI was launched by NATO to facilitate security links with the Middle East. The statement follows claims by Britain after the NATO summit which mentioned that there were sharp divisions between the leaders of its member states. The same referred by Stoltenberg while he spoke to the media.

The NATO Chief told that NATO has never experienced a more complex security environment than it does today. Stoltenberg suggested that NATO needs to be agile and prepared to respond to threats coming from all directions -- from land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace -- also from state and non-state actors in order to maintain security.

Internal conflicts

The NATO summit was marred with leaders clashing over personality and policy. US President Donald Trump branded Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced". Later, a group of allied leaders was caught on video at a Buckingham Palace reception mocking Trump's press appearances. Moreover, France's President Emmanuel Macron also branded the alliance "brain dead" and demanded a new strategy, reopening dialogue with Russia and refocusing on the fight against Islamist terrorism.

United against Terrorism and China

Despite differences, the NATO members agreed on the "London Declaration" which was the first from NATO to acknowledge the growing strategic challenge posed by China. The head of the NATO alliance Jens Stoltenberg reflected on the expanding military power of China which includes powerful missiles and armaments that are capable of attacking Europe and the United States. He said that the member countries of NATO must come forward to tackle the problem. The leaders also unanimously stressed the need for a stronger coordinated response against terrorism.

Stoltenberg on Monday reiterated the same referring to NATO's role in fighting terrorism. He said that all NATO allies, as well as NATO itself, are part of the US-led global coalition against Daesh.

(With inputs from agencies)