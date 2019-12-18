NATO Receives Advanced US-made Spy Drones After Years Of Delay

NATO officials said on December 17 that the intergovernmental military alliance will receive its second US-made Global Hawk drone on December 19. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization aims to have all five unmanned aircraft of its $1.5 billion surveillance system operational in 2022. The drone comes after years of delay which NATO says will be the world’s most advanced. It will give the alliance 24-hour, near-real-time surveillance of land and sea beyond its borders and provide greater visibility than satellites, the officials added. The delivery comes as the alliance is spending $1 billion to modernize its 14 AWACS reconnaissance planes, which along with the drones, are the few military assets owned by NATO.

Brigadier General Volker Samanns, a senior manager at the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) drone system told the media that the drones were first discussed three decades ago and was scheduled to operate from 2017 and that it has been a long road to finally get it.

Features of all-new drones

The first drone was delivered last month to the Sigonella airbase in Italy after resolving contractual disputes over cost with manufacturer Northrup Grumman. A total of five drones are to be delivered by next summer informed Samanns. Speaking to the press at the airbase in Sicily, Samanns said that NATO is trying to create a small air force through the drones. The first drone that was delivered at Sicily was displayed by NATO. It can fly for up to 30 hours at high altitude in all weather, seeing through clouds and storms to produce detailed maps, photos, and data for commanders.

NATO Drones world's most advanced

Germany, Poland, the United States, and Italy, that is a total of fifteen NATO allies have funded the acquisition of the aircraft and ground stations built by Airbus. The intelligence generated by the drones can be accessed by all 29 allies of NATO. Officials further said that the drones will be piloted remotely from Sigonella and will fly within NATO airspace, but could be flown more widely in a conflict. NATO's drones are a major achievement as Germany canceled plans to buy its own Global Hawks due to cost and certification issues, while a Franco-German project for a Eurodrone has been delayed. It keeps the West ahead of Russia and China, claimed Brigadier General Phillip Stewart, a former Global Hawk commander in the United States.

