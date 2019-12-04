Princess Snubs Donald Trump At NATO Meeting

The video of Princess Anne's reaction after getting scolded by Queen Elizabeth has gone viral, where she fails to woefully greet American President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for NATO leaders on November 3 night. The Queen and her only daughter, Princess Anne, appear to be having a silent argument in the footage that has amused many.

About the video

The video shows the Queen, along with her son, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, welcoming Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to the reception. The royals shake hands with the Trumps while Princess Anne is standing in the doorway, waiting to enter the staterooms of Buckingham Palace. After greeting the Trumps, the Queen looks at her daughter and gestures towards Donald and Melania Trump, apparently asking her to greet them. Princess Anne, 69, just shrugs in response.

While the Queen and Trump were in the limelight throughout the evening, Princess Anne earned herself a number of new fans with her reaction to seeing the President and his wife Melania. The video is viewed significantly more than 2 lakh times on Twitter, gathering reactions from across the world. Later in the evening, Anne was seen having a cosy chat with Macron, Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Dutch leader Mark Rutte - and they seemed to be having a joke at Trump's expense.

Netizens react

After the video went viral, several people reacted to it.

I want them to lead the cast of Golden Girls remake, so marvellous. pic.twitter.com/5ixpo1t1hn — Christopher Lauer (@Schmidtlepp) December 4, 2019

This truly is the funniest thing today 😂 — 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓃𝑒 (@GunnCharlene) December 4, 2019

Priceless. — Resilient Faith (@Mrscravitts) December 4, 2019

