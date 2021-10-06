NATO To Dismiss Eight Russian Diplomats For Suspected Malicious Activities: Report

In a major move, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has taken a decision to dismiss eight Russian diplomats and cut the size of Russia's mission to the alliance by half. The decision has been taken in response to alleged malign activities, informed Sky News' security and defence editor Deborah Haynes on Twitter. The eight diplomats in question, according to Haynes, are considered to be "undeclared intelligence officers" and will leave Brussels by the end of October. She further claimed that NATO would also abolish the positions of two additional diplomats.

"NATO’s policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defenced in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while at the same time we remain open for meaningful dialogue," Haynes' tweet read citing the alliance as saying. The reported decision comes only a day after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg encouraged the alliance to strengthen relations with Russia in order to avoid a new cold war or arms race. Speaking at an event hosted by Brookings Institute and Georgetown University on Tuesday, October 5, Stoltenberg stated that the allies needed to talk to "assertive Russia," which he described as a threat to the alliance and its allies and partners.

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg stated that relations between the Western bloc's "transatlantic family" and Moscow had worsened. He stated that NATO's approach to Russia would continue to be "deterrence and dialogue," accusing Russia of sabotaging the ties. Stoltenberg also stated that NATO's efforts to persuade Russia's neighbours, Ukraine and Georgia, to join the alliance must not be abandoned.

NATO chief expresses concern over China's regional expansion

NATO Secretary-General also expressed concern over China's regional expansion and growing military strength, stating that the Asian country has been bolstering its strong military capability year after year. It should be mentioned here that Stoltenberg also met with President Joe Biden at the White House to explore ways to deepen the transatlantic alliance and prepare for the NATO Summit in Madrid which is scheduled to be held next year. The NATO chief apprised President Biden that the world's major power competition was intensifying, as were cyber threats, terrorism, and the security implications of climate change. It should be mentioned here that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a military comprising of 28 European and two North American nations. The organisation is responsible for implementing the North Atlantic Treaty, which was signed on April 4, 1949.

Image: AP